BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Representative Neal Dunn and Majority Lead Tom Emmer visited Bay County Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with News 13s, the congressman ensures hurricane relief money is on its way.

“We’re here to make sure that people know this isn’t just Florida,” Emmer said. “This is everybody in the Republican Conference. We support Florida. We’re going to be there when it comes to disaster aid. How that gets done in large part is going to be determined by Neal Dunn and his efforts.”

The House of Representatives Majority Whip Tom Emmer from Minnesota and Northwest Florida Representative Neal Dunn are assuring residents that aid is on its way.

“We don’t want to play games with FEMA aid,” Emmer said. “We want to make sure that disaster relief is there.”

Dunn spent Friday in areas of his congressional district that were directly hit by the storm.

“So Hurricane Idalia actually made landfall in the second congressional district,” Dunn said. “Once again, another hurricane. It hit Keaton Beach is where the eye crossed over.”

Dunn said as of Saturday there haven’t been any reported hurricane-related deaths he attributed to preparations done by residents and first responders.

“The work that was done by all of the first responders, all of the sheriffs on the evacuation orders,” Dunn said. “Thank you, people, for following the evacuation orders that saves lives and also, frankly, to the to the state’s response teams. They set up in advance all those things that they put together.”

As clean-up efforts continue Dunn said he will continue to work with his colleges to get relief funding.

“Your job is to help them get to the FEMA money to us first for the debris cleanup,” Dunn said.

“Obviously, we want to extend that coverage to the highest level possible and then to help them get to the rebuild money which is sort of in phase three. But for the first six to nine days, it’s going to be cleaning up, restoring power utilities, getting the roads back, working.”