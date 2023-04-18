TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The post-concert blues are real. On Saturday, Taylor Swift concluded her final sold-out show for her “Eras Tour” at Raymond James Stadium, and while the stadium was filled with thousands of fans, one fan stood out in particular.

From April 13 to the 15th, the city of Tampa was flooded with thousands upon thousands of fans waiting to “shake it off” with Taylor during the three days of sold-out shows.

While the last two nights of her performances included musician and songwriter Aaron Dessner, another famous artist made an appearance (in the crowd) – the one and only Bill Joel. That’s right, the “Piano Man” himself and his family were in Tampa to see Swift in all her glory.

On Sunday, Joel shared several pictures on Instagram of him and his family at Raymond James Stadium enjoying the spectacular concert. What an amazing family outing!

At the end of Joel’s Instagram post, he shared a video of his two young daughters, Della Rose, 7, and Remmy Anne, 5, who he shares with his current wife, Alexis Roderick, dancing to Swift’s hit “…Ready for it?”

“Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show! #swifties #taylorswift #theerastour,” Joel said in the Instagram post.

A Twitter account named “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which is run by fans and not affiliated with Taylor Swift, shared a photo of Joel and his family posing with Taylor. The picture showed nothing but smiles all around!

As Taylor Swift’s Tampa takeover came to an end, the 12-time Grammy Award winner left her mark on the city. Aside from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor making Swift the honorary Mayor of Tampa and Hillsborough County changing its name to “Swiftsborough,” the iconic singer also donated over 125,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay in an effort to end hunger in the community.

According to the Twitter account “Taylor Swift Facts,” an estimated total of 206,459 fans showed up over a three-day period of Swift’s sold-out concert series at Raymond James Stadium.