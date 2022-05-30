TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was arrested on a DUI charge Sunday morning, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said that officers saw Travis Zion Jonsen, 25, driving at high speeds and weaving through lanes on Dale Mabry Highway around 5:14 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Jonsen refused to give a sample after being arrested.

Jonsen, a graduate of Montana State was signed to the Buccaneers practice squad in September 2021, according to the Buccaneers.



“During this Memorial holiday, please remember to use a ride-share service or a sober designated driver,” Tampa police said in a statement.