TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday morning after they found a child a bad state of health during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Doreen Wakefield, 21, battered her girlfriend after getting into a fight with her and shoving her through a door around 2:25 a.m.

An affidavit said the couple were intoxicated at the time and fought in front of a baby in the home, who was described as being under a year old. Another document said Wakefield had the child in her hands during the fight.

After Wakefield was arrested, the baby was discovered to be lying their own feces “in a crib covered in fecal matter,” according to a deputy.

The deputy wrote that the baby was sucking on a pacifier covered in fecal matter and was in a blanket soaked with urine and other human waste.

The baby had sores on their groin and thighs, which the deputy said could have been from chafing or sitting in its own urine for a long time. There was also no food in the area for the child, according to the affidavit.

Wakefield was charged with neglect of a child and domestic battery.