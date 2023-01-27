TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The demand for housing in Florida continues to grow as more people move to the sunshine state. State lawmakers are attempting to address the crisis with new legislation that would increase affordable housing development programs.

Safe and attainable workforce housing is the core of the live local act. The nearly 100 page bill aims to increase affordable housing options in the state.

As housing costs soar in the sunshine state lawmakers are putting the issue at the top of their to do list.

“This has become a number one priority and a crisis on the top of priority lists across the state,” Sen. Alexis Calatayud (R-Miami) said.

The Miami senator revealed a bill Thursday alongside Senate President Kathleen Passidomo aimed at addressing the housing needs of Florida workers, Senate Bill 102, called the “Live Local Act.”

“This is something that is a crisis in our state and it’s something that we have to address,” Passidomo said.

Those who proposed the bill say it’s designed to increase affordable housing for the workforce by providing tax cut incentives for developers.

Some lawmakers point to preemption issues, saying they “think it’s ironic that the senate president said this is a market-based solution. No, this is a corporate giveaway solution.” Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) said. She said Floridians need solutions now.

“We have renters right now who are suffering and struggling and what I don’t see in this bill is anything for immediate relief, because even a new construction project will take time,” Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

The bill’s sponsor points to underutilized buildings that the state would provide tax exemptions on as a the quickest solution

“As soon as we pass this legislation we begin enacting and implementing these process” Calatayud said.

If the bill makes it through the legislature and onto the governor’s desk it would sunset after 10 years. At a Thursday event in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was likely Passidomo and Calatayud’s bill.

DeSantis said in Miami that said that Passidomo’s number one priority was affordable housing, and that he “fully anticipated” supporting her legislative plans. However, he also said the pricing challenges in South Florida was partly due to being one of the areas people wanted to move to the most.