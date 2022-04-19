DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Easter Sunday, 2022 for the Sarver family was a memorable one. Devin Sarver reeled in an 832.2-pound bluefin tuna 160 miles off the coast of Destin.

“To be a part of this with such an incredible team of people is truly a blessing. I will think about this as long as I’m kicking and smile from ear to ear. My parents had a rod in my hand fishing off the dock before I could walk, so they tell me. This what dreams are made of. I love this way of life. GOD is great! Still seems surreal. Epic!” Devin Sarver, reeled in 832.2-pound Blue Tuna

Devin caught this prize Sunday morning on a vessel called the Noname. The battle took 4.5 hours.

“Fishing has always been a way of life for my family and something that we love to do together. I’m very fortunate to have them on the boat for this and to have this caliber of fisherman on my team.” Captain Jake Matney of Noname

The bluefin could be certified as a state record, previously held by an 826-pound fish also hooked off the Destin coast in 2017. That call is up to the the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Devin’s prize was reeled in by multiple people instead of a single angler. This bluefin is the largest of its kind to be brought onto the Florida shore in history.

The crew included Jett Tolbert. Jennifer, Jeremiah and Jacob Matney also witnessed the catch.