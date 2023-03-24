TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On a thin line of opposition, the Florida “Live Local” bill cleared a final legislative step, now on its way to the governor to sign.

The bill was introduced in the Senate by state Sen. Alexis Calatayud (R-Miami). It passed the chamber unanimously on March 9. In the House, it went through committees quickly before a final vote Friday.

It was an almost unanimous approval, with just six representatives opposing it, citing concerns over cost and the rent control preemption.

As previously covered, the bill would allow for an increase in funding for state affordable housing programs, such as the SHIP and SAIL grants. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) says meeting affordable housing needs is her top priority. The bill is said to be focused on addressing affordability concerns of workers in the Sunshine State.

Under the bill’s provisions, properties deemed as appropriate for development of affordable housing in Florida counties can be used for that purpose through a long-term land lease, so long as it requires the development and maintenance of affordable housing.

“The affordable housing package passed today by the House introduces innovative new concepts that enable hardworking Floridians to put down roots in the communities they serve. I commend Representative Demi Busatta Cabrera for her passion and tireless work to ensure safe and affordable housing is attainable for all Floridians,” House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) said after the bill cleared the chamber.

He praised the bill’s impact on living conditions for Florida families, seniors, and workers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will receive the proposed legislation, Senate Bill 102, with an option to approve or veto the effort. If approved by DeSantis, the “Live Local” bill would appropriate more than $700 million for affordable and workforce housing needs, while also blocking any municipal rent control efforts. It would then take effect on July 1.