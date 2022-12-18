TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.

The financial information website conducted a study that examined 494 of the largest cities in the U.S. for their population growth, income, housing, and other categories.

Their study found that the West and the South made up most of the top 50 fastest-growing cities, with Nampa, Idaho being their number one “boomtown.”

However, four Florida cities made the top 20 list and are ranked in the table below.

City Rank 5-Year population growth rate Yearly GDP growth rate Naples 5 19.56% 0.87% Port St. Lucie 11 17.5% 1.35% Riverview 13 (tied with Victorville, Calif.) 28.8% 1.91% Homestead 15 18.42% -0.33%

According to SmartAsset, this was Fort Myers’ first time in making the top 10 fastest-growing cities after seeing a rapid increase in population, income, and housing over five years since 2016. In 2021, Fort Myers ranked at 27th place.

However, the 2022 study found that Fort Myers had the 14th-highest five-year population increase. The number of workers also increased by 47% over the same period of time.

You can read more about the study and its methodology here.