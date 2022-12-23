TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available for any resident who wants one.

The Gadsden Flag specialty plate purchases send their annual revenue to the Florida Veterans Foundation, which FLHSMV said is “a direct-support organization of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, to be used to benefit veterans.”

If you prefer to rep your college and went to the University of Florida, another option is ready, with a newly redesigned UF license plate. It’s the third version of the plate to be designed, according to officials.

Those plates follow a previous release of 12 new designs from June, when FLHSMV announced a set of Divine Nine specialty plates, as well as a newer America the Beautiful design, a Florida sunset, and a military service plate for those who were service members during the Cold War.

The Divine Nine plates announced in June honor membership to the nine African American Greek organizations, with funds going to the United Negro College Fund as a scholarship for Florida residents going to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Sunshine State.

The organizations featured for the specialty license plates are as follows:

America the Beautiful plates also had a charityable component, with funds from buying the plates going to “the America the Beautiful Fund for projects and programs teaching character, leadership, and service to Florida youth” according to FLHSMV in June.

The military design, for the Army of Occupation Military service members, is only an option for those who served during the Cold War from May 9, 1945 to Oct. 2, 1990.

Any specialty plate available to Floridians can be purchased at their local tax collector or license plate agency. A full list of specialty plates can be found online. State data shows that as of Dec. 2, almost two million specialty plates were registered in Florida.