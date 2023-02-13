CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two corrections officers at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview are charged with an alleged battery of an inmate. Both have been fired from the job.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the jail’s professional standards department personnel about the Jan. 29 incident.

According to OCSO, 51-year-old James Filpi repeatedly hit an incarcerated man after they spit blood in the face of another officer. Filpi is charged with battery.

OCSO also charged 39-year-old Justin Jordan in the case for allegedly helping Filpi hide the details from other jail staff. Jordan is facing principal to battery.

Both officers have been fired following the incident. Neither of the men is listed in the Okaloosa County Jail Log.

OCSO filed an arrest warrant affidavit for Filpi on Jan. 30, 2023. A warrant affidavit for Jordan was filed on Feb. 7, 2023.

In the OCSO arrest report, both Jordan and Filpi were told about the spitting after the fact, and that it had not been reported correctly over the scanners.

Filpi told deputies he entered the inmate’s cell to scare him for spitting in the face of another officer. Meanwhile, Jordan told deputies he went to the control tower to open the cell for Filpi and another officer and blocked screens from the control tower operator.

An unnamed officer told OCSO that Filpi hit the inmate multiple times in his cell. Filpi denies hitting the inmate but did tell deputies he physically handled him and threatened criminal prosecution for spitting at an officer.

The inmate did not receive medical attention following the alleged battery. The OCSO arrest report said other inmates witnessed the act.

Filpi worked for Okaloosa County Department of Corrections since 2107 making the rank of Sergeant. Before Okaloosa County, Filpi worked as a corrections officer in Walton County, Florida.

Jordan worked for the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections since 2013 making the rank of Lieutenant.