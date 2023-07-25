PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after attacking a man with a machete inside a bar in downtown Pensacola Sunday night, according to a release from the Pensacola Police Department.

According to police, Andrew Ryder, 19, walked into Old Hickory Whiskey Bar on Palafox Street around 9 Sunday night and attacked the man in the head with a machete.

Ryder is facing attempted murder and resisting arrest charges.

According to Pensacola Police, Ryder still had the machete on him when officers found him on Palafox Street after the attack. Officers ordered Ryder to drop the weapon, but say he refused.

“He charged at officers with the machete. They obviously could have used deadly force, they chose not to,” said Mike Wood of the Pensacola Police Department. “There were other people in the area on Palafox. They were able to use a less lethal weapon, a taser, and it did its job.”

The staff at Old Hickory Whiskey Bar provided the following statement: “Our staff is obviously shaken up over the incident. Those working during the attack showed courageous effort in removing the suspect from the building. We are thankful the situation didn’t escalate further and that the Pensacola Police Department acted swiftly and had the suspect detained almost immediately.”

According to staff, Ryder walked into the bar with the machete drawn while wearing a face covering. Investigators are still trying to piece together why Ryder attacked the man.

“Why he picked this individual out, if they knew each other, is something we’re still investigating,” said Wood.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Ryder is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $172,000 bond.