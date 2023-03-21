ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Northview High School in Escambia County shared Monday that 18-year-old senior student Kara Santorelli was killed in a wreck Friday morning.

The fatal wreck happened Friday morning on U.S. 29 near Quintette Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old was driving a Nissan SUV northbound on U.S. 29 when she collided head-on with an unidentified driver who was driving a Chevy Sedan traveling southbound.

Northview High School released this statement Monday morning:

Today, with sad hearts, we welcome back our students after spring break. We are deeply sorry for the tragic loss of our senior Kara Santorelli. We hold tight to beautiful memories that she had left with us. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates. We also extend our condolences to her family, praying that they find comfort and strength in the midst of their grief. Northview High School

Faith Chapel Funeral Home shared an obituary for Santorelli.

Family and friends are invited to Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier on Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 a.m. for “Kara’s Sunrise Celebration of Life.”