One woman was arrested after she left her 1-year-old inside a car while she was drinking at a Pensacola bar, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One woman was arrested after Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says she left her 1-year-old inside a car while she was drinking at a Pensacola bar.

Madison Haley Hart, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to The Tickets Sports Bar in Pensacola. Simmons said people at the bar were concerned about Hart.. She tried to leave while “intoxicated,” according to Simmons.

When asked how she got to the bar, Hart told deputies she was given a ride to the bar. Hart didn’t mention that she drove herself and her 1-year-old baby girl to the bar, who had been left inside the car, according to Simmons.

After deputies took Hart to a medical facility, a family member told deputies that she had a child. Deputies drove back to the bar and found the child inside the car. The windows were broken into to rescue the baby, who was experiencing “heat-related illness.”

The child was left in the car for two hours during a heat wave. Deputies believe the child will make a full recovery. Hart was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm. Hart is currently being held in the Escambia County jail on a $15,000 bond.