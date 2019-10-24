Fishing days extended for Gulf red snapper season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Thursday that anglers will have two additional recreational red snapper fishing days for Gulf Waters.

Officials said due to Tropical Storm Nestor, they’re adding another weekend for fishing.

The fall weekends season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations was set to end October 26-27. The season has been extended to include November 2-3.

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.