BP oil spill fund: $103M to projects in 3 Gulf states

by: The Associated Press

GULF, U.S., (AP) — Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi are receiving more than $103 million in BP oil spill settlement money for new and continued coastal projects.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation says the 11 new projects and two extensions bring the total to $1.6 billion across the five Gulf states.

Alabama is getting more than $43 million for four new projects.

Florida is getting nearly $33 million for one new project. The remaining $27 million will continue two projects in Mississippi and support six new ones.

The foundation’s Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund received $2.5 billion in a settlement after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

