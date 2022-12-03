ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man got into trouble with the law after he allegedly tried to make off with stolen goods from a Walmart full of law enforcement, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that the would-be thief, only identified as “Brad,” tried to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud.

Thing is, Brad decided to conduct his botched heist at the same time the Walmart was holding a Shop With a Cop event where deputies were spending time with some local children, according to the Facebook post.

“The store was full of deputies, almost 40, beside the forensics team, the community services team, the CSOs, the OCSO Majors, and Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez.,” the post said. “Bad idea, Brad.”