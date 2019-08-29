Aircrafts evacuate from MacDill Air Force Base ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Hurricane Dorian still tracking toward Florida and at increasing speeds, airplanes are being evacuated from MacDill Air Force Base.

KC-135s from the 6th Air Mobility Wing on MacDill are being relocated to McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas starting Thursday.

These aircraft are being evacuated as a precaution due to the projected winds and are expected to return to MacDill once conditions return to normal.

“The safety of our service members, families, and aircraft are paramount,”

said Col. Stephen Snelson, the 6th Air Mobility Wing Commander.

MacDill authorities are keeping close communications with Hillsborough County officials and are not anticipating an evacuation on base. However, leaders at MacDill AFB are continuing to monitor Dorian and will provide updates when available.