A new FDLE agent takes over in The Panhandle

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has a new leader in The Panhandle.

Chris Williams took the role with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) back in September. He has been with the FDLE for over 13 years.

“I spent three years as Chief of Investigations, I was the Assistant Special Agent in Charge,” Williams said. “So it’s a little bit different of a dynamic, but it wasn’t like I was coming into a region I didn’t know with people I don’t know.”

He said he has several projects he hopes to accomplish with the department during his time in the new role.

“I have great people to work with, it makes my job exceedingly easy in that regard… I’ve enjoyed it immensely, and it’s a huge opportunity for me and I don’t take it for granted.”

