2 killed in separate small plane crashes in Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed in separate small plane crashes Tuesday in different parts of Florida, officials said.

One plane crashed about 9:30 a.m. next to a shopping center in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Miramar, police said. Another plane crashed in a Wesley Chapel backyard, north of Tampa, around 11:30 a.m., according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The Miramar plane belongs to Wayman Aviation Academy, which told the Miami Herald that the plane was carrying an advanced student and a teacher. It wasn’t immediately known which person died and which person was hospitalized with serious injuries. A third person struck by crash debris was treated on the scene by Miramar Fire Rescue. Photographs show the plane smashed against a tree.

Officials didn’t immediately release many details about the Wesley Chapel crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating both crashes.

