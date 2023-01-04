TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.

The Florida Lottery said that Laura Purdy, 62, of Gulf Breeze, claimed her prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Friday.

Purdy purchased the winning ticket from Publix, located at 8244 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The retailer will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Florida Lottery said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000.

Purdy did not win the top prize in the 500X THE CASH game, however. Players could win $25 million, which the Florida Lottery said is the largest prize to be offered in the state. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.