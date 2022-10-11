BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voters in Florida have until Tuesday night October 11, until 11:59 p.m. to register to vote in November’s General Election.

All new Florida residents, as well as those who have recently turned 18 years old, must have their information submitted by this date.

Voters already registered in Florida can change their address up to Election Day. The November 8 ballot includes races for the US Senate, governor, and three state cabinet seats.

There will also be several Congressional and legislative races as well as three proposed constitutional amendments. Additionally, several city, county, and judicial races will also appear on the ballot.

“I mean we have a representative republic and if people are going to participate in the process and have their representatives represent them then they need to get out and vote,” Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said. “And so it’s really important and we’re encouraging everyone that isn’t registered to vote to get out and do so today.”

You can register to vote online through the state’s website or submit your information at one of the 66 supervisor of elections offices in Florida.