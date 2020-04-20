Florida unemployment rates broken down by county

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released March unemployment numbers. Here is a breakdown of unemployment rates by county:
— Monroe County: 2.8 percent
— Miami-Dade County: 3.7 percent
— Okaloosa County: 3.7 percent
— St. Johns County: 3.7 percent
— Alachua County: 3.8 percent
— Walton County: 3.8 percent
— Union County: 3.9 percent
— Wakulla County: 3.9 percent
— Collier County: 4.0 percent
— Orange County: 4.0 percent
— Santa Rosa County: 4.0 percent
— Seminole County: 4.0 percent
— Baker County: 4.1 percent
— Franklin County: 4.1 percent
— Leon County: 4.1 percent
— Nassau County: 4.1 percent
— Pinellas County: 4.1 percent
— Broward County: 4.2 percent
— Clay County: 4.2 percent
— Hillsborough County: 4.2 percent
— Lafayette County: 4.2 percent
— Manatee County: 4.2 percent
— Martin County: 4.2 percent
— Okeechobee County: 4.2 percent
— Sarasota County: 4.2 percent
— Lee County: 4.3 percent
— FLORIDA: 4.3 percent
— Bay County: 4.4 percent
— Bradford County: 4.4 percent
— Brevard County: 4.4 percent
— Columbia County: 4.4 percent
— Palm Beach County: 4.4 percent
— Duval County: 4.5 percent
— Escambia County: 4.5 percent
— Gilchrist County: 4.5 percent
— Jefferson County: 4.5 percent
— Lake County: 4.5 percent
— Osceola County: 4.5 percent
— DeSoto County: 4.6 percent
— Washington County: 4.6 percent
— Suwannee County: 4.7 percent
— Taylor County: 4.7 percent
— Holmes County: 4.8 percent
— Jackson County: 4.8 percent
— Liberty County: 4.8 percent
— Madison County: 4.8 percent
— Pasco County: 4.8 percent
— Volusia County: 4.8 percent
— Charlotte County: 4.9 percent
— Levy County: 4.9 percent
— Polk County: 4.9 percent
— Glades County: 5.0 percent
— Calhoun County: 5.1 percent
— Flagler County: 5.1 percent
— Indian River County: 5.1 percent
— Dixie County: 5.2 percent
— Gulf County: 5.2 percent
— Marion County: 5.2 percent
— St. Lucie County: 5.3 percent
— Gadsden County: 5.6 percent
— Hardee County: 5.8 percent
— Hernando County: 5.8 percent
— Hamilton County: 5.9 percent
— Putnam County: 6.0 percent
— Highlands County: 6.1 percent
— Sumter County: 6.3 percent
— Citrus County: 6.6 percent
— Hendry County: 6.7 percent
*** NOTE: Rates are not seasonally adjusted