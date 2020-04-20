Florida unemployment rates broken down by county

LIVE NOW /
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released March unemployment numbers. Here is a breakdown of unemployment rates by county:

— Monroe County: 2.8 percent

— Miami-Dade County: 3.7 percent

— Okaloosa County: 3.7 percent

— St. Johns County: 3.7 percent

— Alachua County: 3.8 percent

— Walton County: 3.8 percent

— Union County: 3.9 percent

— Wakulla County: 3.9 percent

— Collier County: 4.0 percent

— Orange County: 4.0 percent

— Santa Rosa County: 4.0 percent

— Seminole County: 4.0 percent

— Baker County: 4.1 percent

— Franklin County: 4.1 percent

— Leon County: 4.1 percent

— Nassau County: 4.1 percent

— Pinellas County: 4.1 percent

— Broward County: 4.2 percent

— Clay County: 4.2 percent

— Hillsborough County: 4.2 percent

— Lafayette County: 4.2 percent

— Manatee County: 4.2 percent

— Martin County: 4.2 percent

— Okeechobee County: 4.2 percent

— Sarasota County: 4.2 percent

— Lee County: 4.3 percent

— FLORIDA: 4.3 percent

— Bay County: 4.4 percent

— Bradford County: 4.4 percent

— Brevard County: 4.4 percent

— Columbia County: 4.4 percent

— Palm Beach County: 4.4 percent

— Duval County: 4.5 percent

— Escambia County: 4.5 percent

— Gilchrist County: 4.5 percent

— Jefferson County: 4.5 percent

— Lake County: 4.5 percent

— Osceola County: 4.5 percent

— DeSoto County: 4.6 percent

— Washington County: 4.6 percent

— Suwannee County: 4.7 percent

— Taylor County: 4.7 percent

— Holmes County: 4.8 percent

— Jackson County: 4.8 percent

— Liberty County: 4.8 percent

— Madison County: 4.8 percent

— Pasco County: 4.8 percent

— Volusia County: 4.8 percent

— Charlotte County: 4.9 percent

— Levy County: 4.9 percent

— Polk County: 4.9 percent

— Glades County: 5.0 percent

— Calhoun County: 5.1 percent

— Flagler County: 5.1 percent

— Indian River County: 5.1 percent

— Dixie County: 5.2 percent

— Gulf County: 5.2 percent

— Marion County: 5.2 percent

— St. Lucie County: 5.3 percent

— Gadsden County: 5.6 percent

— Hardee County: 5.8 percent

— Hernando County: 5.8 percent

— Hamilton County: 5.9 percent

— Putnam County: 6.0 percent

— Highlands County: 6.1 percent

— Sumter County: 6.3 percent

— Citrus County: 6.6 percent

— Hendry County: 6.7 percent

*** NOTE: Rates are not seasonally adjusted

