PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Death row inmate Darryl Barwick has apparently exhausted all of his appeals to the Florida Supreme Court.

The court issued its latest denial of his request for a stay of execution on Friday. His attorneys claimed the circuit court in Bay County erred by failing to comply with a public records request, and for failing to take into consideration his lifelong mental illness.

But the Supreme Court affirmed the lower court’s decisions, upholding his conviction and death penalty. Federal courts have also rejected their requests for a stay of execution.

Barwick killed 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt at a Russ Lake apartment unit in September of 1986. Jurors convicted him of first-degree murder in 1987 and recommended the death penalty.

He’s been on death row ever since.

Governor Ron Desantis signed Barwick’s death warrant on April 3rd.

If he is executed Wednesday, he’ll be the first of nine Bay County death row inmates to be put to death since capital punishment was reinstated in Florida in 1976.