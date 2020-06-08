Florida State University searching for armed suspect

UPDATE — The FSU Alert website posted an update to the situation. “FSUPD has assessed the situation and has announced it is under control. Law Enforcement presence will remain strong on campus for the immediate future. Resume normal activities responsibly. Further updates to be posted at alerts.fsu.edu.”

The previous story is below:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University officials have told students and employees to seek shelter as police searched for a suspect who may be armed at the Tallahassee campus.

“Law Enforcement Officers are in pursuit of a male subject wearing shorts and no shirt, traveling on foot in the direction of Stadium Drive from Jackson Bluff Road,” according to the university’s emergency warning system. “Suspect potentially armed with a hand gun. Continue to Shelter-in-Place. More information to follow.”