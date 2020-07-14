Florida sets new state virus death record with 132

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has set a one-day coronavirus death record for the state with 132.

Tuesday’s record comes with a possible caveat but also is in line with its skyrocketing fatality rate over the past week and its rapidly growing number of cases over the last month. The 132 deaths is a 10% jump over the previous record set just Thursday. The latest jump likely includes deaths that happened Saturday or Sunday but were not reported until Monday.

Still, the rolling seven-day average is now 81 deaths per day, currently the second-highest in the country behind Texas, and double the 39 averaged two weeks ago.

According to Florida’s coronavirus dashboard the state has 282,435 total cases with 4,277 deaths.

Bay County has 1,322, Okaloosa has 1,385, Walton has 582, Holmes has 229, Washington has 191, Jackson has 632, Calhoun has 162, Gulf has 98, Liberty has 276 and Franklin has 44.

The United States has 3,366,845 total cases with 135,635 deaths. There are 13,135,616 cases worldwide with 574,072 deaths and 7,294,394 recoveries.