Florida Senators Pushing to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Washington, D.C. - On Wednesday U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country.

This is the second Congress that Rubio has introduced the measure and is reflective of the Florida legislature’s 2018 enactment of year-round DST. However, for this to apply, a change in the federal statute is required.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 10, and lasts until Sunday, November 3.

“Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why Florida’s legislature overwhelmingly voted to make it permanent last year,” Rubio said. “Reflecting the will of the State of Florida, I’m proud to reintroduce this bill to also make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationally.”

Supporters say making Daylight Saving Time permanent reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians, reduces risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression. reduces the number of robberies by 27 percent, and benefits the economy.



