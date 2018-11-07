Florida's 2nd Congressional District Candidates Campaign to the Last Minute

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Among the races on the ballot is the Florida's 2nd Congressional seat.

Democrat Bob Rackleff challenges incumbent, republican Neal Dunn for the spot in the house. Both candidates campaigned for votes the old fashioned way on election day. Dunn and his family held signs on 23rd street in Panama City. He cast his vote at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office with his family and grandsons. Democratic challenger Bob Rackleff spent the day going door to door in Tallahassee meeting with registered voters who were yet to go to the polls. He cast his vote early by mail with his wife Esther.

Voter turnout across the country is up this election season. Here in Bay County, even a hurricane isn't stopping voters from making their voice heard.

"We have to vote to keep our country moving," said voter Tim Smith.

"Preexisting conditions are very important to me. My mother has lupus so she has a lot of medical bills and I couldn't imagine if she didn't have affordable healthcare," said voter Judy Armstrong.

The six mega voting sites have been open since October 27th giving people extra time to show up.

"We always go over the ballot pretty carefully at home before so we don't make mistakes when we get here because you never know how busy it will be," said voter MaryAnn Smith.

"Every vote counts. Don't sit at home thinking that just because we are divided right now that you don't want to get into it. It's so important, we are Americans. I fought in the military so we all have that right. So regardless if you are republican or democrat get out and vote," said Armstrong.

