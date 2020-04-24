Florida Panhandle tornadoes are assigned preliminary ratings

Tallahassee, Fla. (WMBB) — Several tornadoes that hit the Florida Panhandle on Thursday have received preliminary ratings by the national weather service in Tallahassee.
- An EF-1 preliminary rating has been assigned to a tornado that moved through DeFuniak Springs in Walton County.
- An EF-0 preliminary rating has been assigned to a mix of damaging straight line winds in northern Washington County where tornado damage was discovered.
- An EF-2 preliminary rating has been assigned to a tornado that moved through Jackson County, southwest of Marianna.
- An EF-0 preliminary rating has been assigned to tornado damage in Panama City and Panama City Beach.
- As more tornado paths and damage points are analyzed, additional information will be released in the next few days.