Florida Panhandle tornadoes are assigned preliminary ratings

by: Jessica Ayers

Photo credit: Angie Longenecker

Tallahassee, Fla. (WMBB) — Several tornadoes that hit the Florida Panhandle on Thursday have received preliminary ratings by the national weather service in Tallahassee.

  • An EF-1 preliminary rating has been assigned to a tornado that moved through DeFuniak Springs in Walton County.
  • An EF-0 preliminary rating has been assigned to a mix of damaging straight line winds in northern Washington County where tornado damage was discovered.
  • An EF-2 preliminary rating has been assigned to a tornado that moved through Jackson County, southwest of Marianna.
  • An EF-0 preliminary rating has been assigned to tornado damage in Panama City and Panama City Beach.
  • As more tornado paths and damage points are analyzed, additional information will be released in the next few days.

