Florida officials look to crackdown on COVID fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — With many elderly Floridians continuing to be isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic, scam artists are using the emergency to rip them off.

According to Attorney General Ashley Moody, an increasing number of crooks are using high-pressure sales tactics, unsolicited phone calls, requests for wire transfers and computer tech scams to take advantage of people.

Moody has set up a new website, called ‘scams at a glance’, with information on current and emerging scams, available in English and Spanish. Moody says Floridians should talk to their vulnerable family members about not becoming victims of fraud.

“As seniors are encouraged to be more isolated because they are at higher risk of contracting very serious symptoms related to COVID, they are sitting prey,” Moody said.

Moody says it’s always easier to work to prevent fraud before it happens, rather than to try to recover stolen money after the fact. To access the ‘scams at a glance’ information visit www.myfloridalegal.com.