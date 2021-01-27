Plane damaged, Tallahassee International Airport reopens after reported tornado

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service reports a radar-confirmed tornado touched down near Tallahassee International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado was confirmed by debris radar around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday near Tallahassee Community College. The NWS said the tornado then likely moved over the Tallahassee International Airport.

At 11:57 a.m., the tornado was located 9 miles from FAMU just northeast from Woodville, moving east at 55 mph. From there, the tornado moved through Jefferson County, about 10 miles south of Monticello.

Damage has been reported near the airport and across the Southwood community. The NWS says its radar for Leon County also stopped functioning during the severe weather.

The Tallahassee International Airport temporarily closed to assess damage from severe weather. Around 1:45 p.m., roughly three hours after closing, they reopened.

One runway remains closed while final debris removal and safety checks are performed. The other runway is open for air traffic during this time.

No injuries have been reported.

So far, the city reports that one small plane and one hangar sustained damage in the severe weather.

The National Weather Service said that they will be surveying the tornado damage that occurred across the south side of Tallahassee. Once they’ve reviewed the damage, they’ll assign a preliminary rating to the tornado.