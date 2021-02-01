Neves Media purchases four local newspapers from across the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four local newspapers are under new management as of Monday. Neves Media Publishing announced the purchase of four publications from the Gannett Media Corporation.

“The opportunity presented itself and it’s just something that we wanted to be a part of,” said Todd Neves, Owner of Neves Media.

Neves said the chance to purchase these four publications presented itself back in 2020. Now the deal has officially closed.

“I think that there’s still a tangibleness to still having that paper in your hand,” said Neves.

The Washington County News, Holmes County Times Advertiser, Port St. Joe Star, and Apalachicola Times are all weekly publications spread out across the Panhandle. Neves said readers can expect to see some drastic changes to these papers within the next 60 days.

“You’ll see new websites that are really locally focused, they’re going to be gradually focused on events that are going on- in local kids sports, in community events, government information, and giving general information out to the public,” said Neves.

Neves said he’s excited to hold on to the history and the heritage of those areas.

“To promote the history and what has been the outstanding and ongoing presence,” said Neves.

Neves Media does plan to be out and involved in these towns multiple times a week and even expects some staffing changes to take place.

“We are hiring some positions. We’re going to be hiring some reporting positions and some graphic positions,” said Neves.

Their end goal is to add a more local flair to these papers.

Neves Media Publishing is excited for the opportunity to enhance the local reporting to those areas and provide impactful news to reader’s daily lives.