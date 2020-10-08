Local law enforcement continues fight to keep meth out of the Panhandle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locally, the fight against drugs continues.

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe, Acting Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator, Timothy Shea and local sheriffs gathered this week to discuss the drug trafficking problem in Florida.

The meeting was used to identify further opportunities for law enforcement to work together and discussed how drugs are coming into the US from Mexico.

At this law enforcement roundtable and news conference in Tallahassee, Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith discussed the impact he feels that the Drug Enforcement Agency has had in his jurisdiction.

“You can see, this is just one of many cases but as you can see for little Franklin County, that it’s manufactured, it’s almost 95% to 100% pure in Mexico. And in this particular case it went from there to California, then goes to Atlanta, where there’s major drugs folks there from Mexico, then from there, Dothan Alabama, Panama City, Gulf County and then Franklin County. You can see here also are some of the major players,” said Sheriff AJ Smith.

These different law enforcement agencies agreed having the DEA in their area, helps significantly.

“The DEA has three or four agents that handle about eight counties in this area, so they’re spread really thin. I asked him, and along with six other sheriffs with me, it was the same all the way around, we need more boots on the ground,” said Sheriff Smith.

As far as Franklin County goes, Smith continues in his efforts towards a local rehabilitation center.

“We’ve had to send people to other places, so with this they will be able to stay here. A lot of people that we’ve encountered don’t want to leave Franklin County, they were raised here. They don’t feel comfortable with leaving, even though they know they have an addiction problem,” said Sheriff Smith.

A dream that will soon become a reality in a few short months.

“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to keep the drugs off the streets and to help people get rehabilitation,”

The rehabilitation center should open in Franklin County in 2021.