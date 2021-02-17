Local high schooler wins state-wide award for volunteer efforts with young musicians

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is the nation’s largest youth volunteer awards program. One of Florida’s top youth volunteers of 2021 is a local junior right here in Panama City.

Ruby Tilghman is a junior at North Bay Haven Charter Academy. She raised more than $20,000 to fund public school music programs by organizing concerts and featuring young musicians.

She said that not all schools have music programs, and wanted to give every student opportunities in fine arts.

Four years ago, she began hosting recitals and caroling nights to give young students a chance to perform in public. From there, Ruby created a nonprofit organization called “Many Mini Musicians” and started hosting community fundraising concerts.

Those concerts have allowed over 40 young musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“Not only do I want to raise money for fine arts here in Bay County, but I also want to give young musicians that opportunity to perform. I know that it can be very hard to put yourself out there or find that position in the arts community. But through our fundraising concerts, were able to give them a stage, a way that they are able to share their gift and their hard work with the community.” said Ruby.

Ruby plans on hosting other fundraising concerts and even having a fine arts Summer camp for after-school assistance programs. She will now move on to the national award ceremony in April.

If you would like to get involved and help in Ruby’s cause, you can start with her website: Many Mini Musicians