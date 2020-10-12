Gulf Power helping to restore power to areas of Louisiana following Hurricane Delta

Line crews prepare trucks to travel to Alabama for mutual assistance in support of restoration from tornado damaged areas. They deployed from the Pine Forest office in Pensacola, FL. April 14, 2020.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB)– Gulf Power crews and other resources are headed to Louisiana, where Hurricane Delta has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Nearly 40 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel will join its sister company, Florida Power & Light Company, which is supporting the same restoration effort with more than 450 lineworkers and support personnel.

“Helping other energy companies and communities in their time of need is part of what makes our industry so special,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Just a few weeks ago, about 6,000 men and women heeded the call to help us restore power following Hurricane Sally. We know from very recent experience how important that support is, and we are honored to be able to return the favor to others that are recovering from Hurricane Delta.”

According to Gulf Power, the crews will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures, and wearing masks where appropriate. In addition, the crews are planning to be self-sufficient to limit contact with other teams.