Governor DeSantis appoints 5 to the Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Floyd Skinner, Frank Hall, Charles Powell, Joe Tannehill, and Boyd Bulger to the Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees.

Floyd Skinner

Skinner, of Panama City, is the President of Skinner Tax Consulting, a company he started in 1994. He served in and received an honorable discharge from the United States Army. Skinner has volunteered his time with the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Board, Bay Medical Center, Salvation Army of Panama City, Gulf Coast State College Foundation, and the Florida State University Foundation, Panama City. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama Birmingham and his master’s degree in taxation from the University of New Haven.

Frank Hall

Hall, of Lynn Haven, is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Summit Bank of Panama City. He is actively involved with the Bay Education Foundation, Gulf Coast State College Foundation, Florida State University, Panama City, Gulf Coast Hospital and is a past chair of the United Way of Northwest Florida. Hall earned his associate’s degree in business administration from Gulf Coast Community College, his bachelor’s degree in business management from Florida State University, and his banking diploma from Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking.

Charles Powell

Powell, of Panama City, is a commercial lender with Innovations Federal Credit Union. Previously, he held positions with Brown and Brown Insurance, Hancock Bank, and Peoples First Community Bank. Powell has been involved with the Bay County Military Affairs Committee, Bay County Chamber of Commerce, Bay Education Foundation, and the Anchorage Children’s Home. He earned an associate’s degree from Gulf Coast State College before earning his bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate from Florida State University.

Joe Tannehill

Tannehill, of Panama City, is President and Chief Executive Officer of MERRICK Industries. He has volunteered his time with the Northwest Florida Manufacturers Council and the local Sun Trust Bank Board of Directors. Tannehill has served on the Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees since 2011. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky, and his master of business administration from Dartmouth College.

Boyd Bulger

Bulger, of Port St. Joe, is President of the Bulger Company. Previously, he held leadership positions with CTI Foods and Tyson Foods. Bulger has volunteered his time with the American Pecan Board, Universal Pure Advisory Board and he currently serves as Chair of the Rebuild Committee of First United Methodist Church. He attended Gulf Coast State College before earning his bachelor’s degree in business from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.