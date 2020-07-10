Florida’s curve no longer flat amid new surge of virus cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- A circuit judge Friday rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of a Leon County ordinance that requires people to wear face masks in businesses to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Evan Power, a lobbyist who is chairman of the Leon County Republican Executive Committee, filed the lawsuit last month and is represented by state House member Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican who is an attorney. They raised a series of constitutional arguments, including that the ordinance violates privacy rights.