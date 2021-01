FLORIDA (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released their semi-annual crime report for 2020.

For the months of January through June in 2020, FDLE reported that crime is down across the state of Florida– dropping 11.7 percent, or over 31,000 fewer crimes happening compared to the first six months of 2019.

It’s still unclear if this drop is attributed to the pandemic or other factors that happened in 2020.