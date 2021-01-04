Disney announces 4-day ticket deal for Florida residents for $50 a day

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Walt Disney World in Orlando has announced a new four-day ticket offer to Florida residents that amounts to just $50 per ticket.
Disney’s “4-Day Discover Disney Ticket” will provide guests access to one theme park per day for any four consecutive or scattered days between Jan. 4 through June 18.
Disney is also offering flexibility for those who don’t want to spend the $200 for four tickets with two and three-day ticket options.
- Two-day ticket: $75 per day ($149 total)
- Three-day ticket: $60 per day ($179 total)
- Four-day ticket: $50 per day ($199 total)
