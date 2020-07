TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- Hundreds of thousands of Florida felons won’t be able to cast ballots in next month’s primary elections after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to vacate an appellate court’s order in a closely watched legal battle over voting rights.

Plaintiffs in the voting-rights case had asked the Supreme Court to lift a stay issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a challenge to a 2019 state law requiring felons to pay “legal financial obligations” --- fees, fines, costs, and restitution --- to be eligible to vote.