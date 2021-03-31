COVID-19 Liability Protection bill passes in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local restaurants and other businesses now have one less worry on their plates.

The COVID-19 Liability Protection Bill is now Florida law, safeguarding businesses and even frontline health care workers.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed ‘Senate Bill 72’ Tuesday to provide protection to Florida businesses from people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 there.

“It’s pretty broad, were looking at large businesses, small businesses, nonprofits, health care providers, hospitals, I mean anyone that can have a nexus and a threat because of COVID-19,” said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis said this is a huge win for Florida and a big step forward towards returning the economy back to normal.

He began championing the issue back in May but says it doesn’t provide complete blanket immunity.

“Again I think this strikes a balance, of protecting citizens, protecting the consumer, protecting employees, and punishing bad actors who don’t do right by their employees and their customers,” said CFO Patronis.

Local business owners in Panama City appreciate the support at the state level.

“I think that’s good. Any protection against being sued is a good thing,” said Co-Owner of the Little Mustard Seed, Rebecca Snow.

“Small businesses in Florida are the backbone, they’re the biggest job creator in our state. These families, these small businesses have burned through their savings, burned through their reserves. In some of which are never going to come back after COVID-19, and those that survive they need to have a little bit of protection to be able to catch their breath, and that’s exactly what this legislation does.” CFO Patronis.

Patronis says those who are protected by this bill no longer have to live in fear of covid-19 litigation.

“Most decisions we make are based on the community we live in, not only for our own livelihood but also to help and provide something for the people that are here,” said Snow.

By passing this legislation, CFO Patronis hopes this gives businesses the confidence they need to keep their doors open and continue serving the community.