Coronavirus by the numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has now reached over four-million. Here is a look at the numbers in our area as well as the state and world numbers.

Bay County has a total of 3,026 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

Walton County has a total of 1,066 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

Okaloosa County has a total of 2,411 confirmed cases and 20 deaths.

Holmes County has a total of 384 confirmed cases and 1 death.

Washington County has a total of 437 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.

Jackson County has a total of 1,270 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

Calhoun County has a total of 261 confirmed casese and 7 deaths.

Gulf County has a total of 249 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Liberty County has a total of 339 confirmed cases and 2 deaths.

Franklin County has a total of 87 confirmed cases and 1 death.

Florida’s total number of positive residents is 436,867 with 5,110 positive non-residents and a total of 6,117 deaths.

Across the United States there have been 4,280,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The amount of deaths nationwide has totaled 147,672. The total of negative coronavirus tests is 3,480,299.