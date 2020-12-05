BDS Superintendent Husfelt earns FSU Distinguished Alumni Award

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local school leader is being honored as a Distinguished Alumni from Florida State University.

Superintendent Husfelt graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social studies, and a master’s in educational leadership and administration.

At Friday’s ceremony, he was recognized as a distinguished alumni for his work with K-12 administration. He says he wouldn’t be where he is without FSU and is very humbled to receive this honor.

“It’s a great honor, it’s a tribute to all the people I work with, all my career I’ve been in Bay County they have allowed me to flourish and do great things in education. So I’m humbled to be recognized for all the work I’ve been able to do alongside all these other great educators,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt says between him and his 3 daughters their family has deep roots with FSU and together they have 12 degrees from that university.