Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB | Panama City
Panama City
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Top Stories
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn this summer
Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks
Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree
Meet Bay County school board, district 4, candidate: Tom Hedges
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks
Top Stories
Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
Vernon coach who lost a family member to COVID-19 grateful for practice regulations put in place
COVID-19 Testing Opportunities for Franklin and Jackson County
Video
City of Apalachicola to require facial coverings
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 26, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Health department releases local survey post Hurricane Michael
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 19, 2020
Video
Weather conditions worsen in Panama City Beach
Video
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 5, 2020
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal weakens to tropical depression before move back to Gulf
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
The Latest: Nats’ Zimmerman, Ross to skip 2020 season
Top Stories
Diamondbacks’ Leake becomes first player to opt out in 2020
Top Stories
Some new college hoop coaches turn to experienced transfers
USGA transfers US media rights from Fox back to NBCUniversal
11 o’clock and all’s silent on Wimbledon’s would-be Day 1
A long-overdue ‘Tip of the Cap’ to baseball’s Black pioneers
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Contests
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Community Calendar
Class of 2020
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
Florida News
Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
Panama City Beach Government passes initiative to increase beach safety
Video
Florida Forest Firefighters and Bay County Emergency Services respond to wildfire
Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first murder of 13
Interactive Radar
Meet Bay County school board, district 4, candidate: Tom Hedges
Video
July 4th Celebrations in the Panhandle
Video
Weather
Jackson county commissioner approves Blue Springs to host annual Freedom Springs Triathlon
Video
No mask mandate in Panama City Beach despite resident requests
Video