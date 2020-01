CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — FDLE has issued a Missing Child Alert for two children last seen in Chipley.

Brylee and Braylen Pate, both 7-years-old, were last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Finch Circle in Chipley.

FDLE says they may be in the company of Vanessa Cotromano. They may be traveling in a 2020, blue Nissan Altima, FL tag number GIDV22.

If you have any information, you are asked to call FDLE or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or 911