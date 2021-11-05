Florida man sentenced to 10 years in 133 count child porn case

Michael Franchino

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who plead no contest in a massive child pornography case was sentenced Thursday.

In May of 2020, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Burkett Drive after Michael Franchino’s girlfriend discovered images of young girls on his phone.

During an investigation, deputies found child pornography on the phone and eventually, Franchino, 30, of Marco Island, Fla., was charged with 133 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of domestic violence.

On Thursday, Franchino accepted a plea deal from prosecutors and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation, ordered to pay court costs and fines, and officially labeled as a sex offender.

