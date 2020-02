YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle crash.

20-year-old, Keary Nichols, of Grand Ridge was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Scott Ferry Road when he was unable to make a curve and fell from his motorcycle.

Him and his vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered on the grass shoulder of the road and the struck a wooden fence post.

Nichols was taken to Bay Medical Sacred Heart where he later passed away.