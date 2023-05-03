OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shalimar man early Wednesday morning who deputies say was armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Kyle Chapman fired shots into a car and shattered a window at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue after a man said someone had shot into his car. The driver was not injured.

Photo of bullet hole provided by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they heard gunshots when they arrived on scene. They searched the area and located Chapman. He allegedly reached for a pistol while “illuminating the deputies with a flashlight,” according to the release.

A deputy fired a single shot at Chapman, who hid behind a car. He ultimately complied with commands and was taken into custody.

Photo of Kyle Chapman provided by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found an AR-15, a semi-automatic pistol and several spent shell casings near Chapman’s car. The magazine with the pistol was missing five rounds, according to the release.

Chapman is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, firing into a moving vehicle, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a bulletproof vest during certain offenses.