Florida man arrested on lewd and lascivious charges on a minor

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–A Florida man is behind bars after being tracked down by both the Bay County and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices Friday night.

Jackson County Sheriff, Lou Roberts, says the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reached out to them for help when trying to locate a missing minor.

They say a 13-year-old girl was removed from the custody of her guardians against her will.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office had reason to believe she had been taken by a 44-year-old male and that the pair was headed to Gainesville. They say they also believed the two had been engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office then stepped in after the girl’s phone had been tracked to a location south of I-10. Deputies located both the girl and the man in a motel room.

After being rescued, the victim confirmed that she and the suspect had been sexually active.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Lashon McDaniel and charged him with Interference with Custody and Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Person Under 16 Years of Age.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Lynn Haven offers drop off site for retired flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven offers drop off site for retired flags"

SWFD on one month anniversary of Mussett Bayou fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWFD on one month anniversary of Mussett Bayou fire"

Bay County reports third day of spike in cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County reports third day of spike in cases"

JCSO arrests man for lewd and laviscious battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "JCSO arrests man for lewd and laviscious battery"

FCSO investigating APD officer involved shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "FCSO investigating APD officer involved shooting"

Erie County District Attorney speaks after arraignment of suspended Buffalo Police officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erie County District Attorney speaks after arraignment of suspended Buffalo Police officers"
More Local News