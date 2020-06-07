Florida man arrested on lewd and lascivious charges on a minor

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–A Florida man is behind bars after being tracked down by both the Bay County and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices Friday night.

Jackson County Sheriff, Lou Roberts, says the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reached out to them for help when trying to locate a missing minor.

They say a 13-year-old girl was removed from the custody of her guardians against her will.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office had reason to believe she had been taken by a 44-year-old male and that the pair was headed to Gainesville. They say they also believed the two had been engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office then stepped in after the girl’s phone had been tracked to a location south of I-10. Deputies located both the girl and the man in a motel room.

After being rescued, the victim confirmed that she and the suspect had been sexually active.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Lashon McDaniel and charged him with Interference with Custody and Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Person Under 16 Years of Age.