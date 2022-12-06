MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies said he stole $1,375 in toothbrushes from a Walgreens.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Walgreens on 53rd Street in Marathon at around 10:39 a.m. Monday.

According to deputies, employees and other witnesses saw Tracy Jay Mofield, 37, of Islamorada walk out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying for them. He was then seen driving off in a white Lexus.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found Mofield’s Lexus, but he sped away. Deputies did not pursue him at that time due to safety concerns.

Mofield and his Lexus were spotted again later on. Deputies said the suspect told authorities he stole the toothbrushes and threw them off the Long Key Bridge.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a charge of grand theft.