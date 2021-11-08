Florida man arrested after Dale County high-speed chase and shootout

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Florida man fled from police through Dale County at high speeds, into oncoming traffic and surviving two PIT maneuvers Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to a press release, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, an Ozark Police Officer attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on West Roy Parker Road near Van Heusen Drive in Ozark. The suspect vehicle failed to stop for the officer, which launched a police pursuit.

Throughout the pursuit, the vehicle traveled at excessive speeds and into oncoming traffic causing extreme danger and havoc. As the pursuit continued on Highway 231, Ozark police requested assistance from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

A Dale County Deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver, which stands for pursuit immobilization technique, on the suspect vehicle on Highway 231 North near Sam Lisenby Rd. The suspect was able to regain control of his vehicle and resumed the car chase heading northbound.

A second PIT was performed by the deputy near the intersection of Highway 231 North and Jernigan Rd.

As officers and the deputy attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect attempted to flee again ramming an Ozark police vehicle. Authorities said shots were fired from the officer and deputy.

A female occupant was able to exit the vehicle as the suspect attempted to flee for the fourth time from police.

The suspect, Dylan Gentry, 26, from Ft. Lauderdale, FL was successfully taken into custody and transported to Dale Medical Center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Gentry been discharged and transported to the Dale County Jail and booked on multiple felony warrants out of the state of Florida with no bond.

As customary in an officer involved shooting, Chief Ward and Sheriff Olson have requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations take over the investigation.